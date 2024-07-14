Manchester United in shock talks with Ukrainian star: report

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened talks with a Ukrainian star.

The Red Devils' summer is getting busier. A move for Joshua Zirkzee is said to be all but complete, with fellow Netherlands international Matthijs De Ligt in the works. Manchester United are also said to be interested in another midfielder, with Manuel Ugarte linked.

Behind the scenes, too, Ruud van Nistelrooy has returned, as the Dutch revolution at Old Trafford continues. Yet it could be a Ukraine international next through the door, with Erik ten Hag rebuilding his squad ahead of the new season.

Joshua Zirkzee is close to signing for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet AS has confirmed that the Red Devils have made contact with Viktor Tsygankov. The attacking midfielder is set for Champions League football next season with Girona.

The report states, however, that Ten Hag has spoken to the player ahead of a potential move to the Premier League. Tsygankov is currently on an extended holiday, having played a part for Ukraine at Euro 2024.

With the 20-time English champions likely letting Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood leave this summer, that leaves Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony as options on the flanks. The incoming Zirkzee is more of a centre-forward.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the signing could be a more affordable one than many on the market, with plenty of top attackers being far more expensive than Tsygankov. The star has a €30 million release clause.

Tsygankov celebrates a goal while playing at Dynamo Kyiv (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 26-year-old's release clause means that there isn't any potential stumbling block in the form of Manchester City. Girona are a member of the City Football Group, but the Catalan outfit – let alone the Premier League champions – are powerless to resist the Ukrainian leaving, should United trigger the option.

Tsygankov is worth €30m, according to Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2027.

