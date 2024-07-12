Manchester United targeting Xavi Simons as superstar Bruno Fernandes replacement: report
Manchester United might be about to bring yet another Dutchman to the club, with Euro 2024 hero Xavi Simons lined up
Manchester United have identified Xavi Simons as a top target to replace the outgoing Bruno Fernandes.
The Red Devils are deep into their transfer business, having confirmed Erik ten Hag is remaining in charge for another year and secured a deal for fellow Dutchman, Joshua Zirkzee. Another Netherlands international, Matthijs De Ligt, could be next through the door, while former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is returning to the club in a coaching capacity.
As the Dutch revolution continues at Old Trafford, meanwhile, the most impressive acquisition could be just around the corner, with Euro 2024 semi-final scorer Simons next on the radar.
According to The Sun, Simons is wanted to replace Bruno Fernandes, with the Portuguese midfielder wanted by the Saudi Pro League.
The 21-year-old registered 10 goals and 15 assists in 43 appearances on loan at RB Leipzig last term and is thought to be a major target of incoming Bayern Munich boss, Vincent Kompany.
The Dutchman is still under contract with Paris Saint-Germain, having moved to the French capital after leaving Barcelona's La Masia academy.
Speculation, meanwhile, is rife that Fernandes is considering his options after Manchester United recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish of eighth in the league. The Red Devils captain turns 30 in September and has interest from abroad, with United's new hierarchy deeming only a handful of their squad “unsellable”.
FourFourTwo understands that a move to Bayern is already far more advanced for Simons. In our opinion, this isn't likely, with United needing to hijack others who have put in far more groundwork if they want to complete this one.
Simons is valued at €80 million by Transfermarkt.
Manchester United are moving in for Matthijs De Ligt, while Ronald Araujo has been touted as a potential new signing. The Red Devils are linked with fellow Uruguayan, Manuel Ugarte, while Erik ten Hag could see club captain Bruno Fernandes depart for Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, the club are looking ever more likely to part with midfielder, Donny van de Beek.
