Manchester United targeting Xavi Simons as superstar Bruno Fernandes replacement: report

Manchester United might be about to bring yet another Dutchman to the club, with Euro 2024 hero Xavi Simons lined up

Manchester United have identified Xavi Simons as a top target to replace the outgoing Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils are deep into their transfer business, having confirmed Erik ten Hag is remaining in charge for another year and secured a deal for fellow Dutchman, Joshua Zirkzee. Another Netherlands international, Matthijs De Ligt, could be next through the door, while former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is returning to the club in a coaching capacity.

