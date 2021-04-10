Manchester United transfer news: United still keen on Jan Oblak

Manchester United maintain an interest in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, despite seemingly having two legitimate contenders for the number one spot in Dean Henderson and David de Gea, according to reports.

It is understood that the 28-year-old, regarded as one of the very best in Europe, has been a target for United for some time.

Contracted until 2025 and 2023 respectively, Henderson and De Gea are both set to stay at Old Trafford next season as thing stand.

However, 90 Min report that United have some doubts over Henderson’s ability to keep the number one spot.

There are also said to be concerns over the size of De Gea’s contract if he is to end up as number two longer term. United would reportedly be open to offers for the long-serving Spaniard.

Oblak, who has won 36 caps for Slovenia, joined Atletico from Benfica in the summer of 2014. He’s since established himself as an elite player in his position, making 294 appearances for the La Liga leaders and winning the Europa League in 2018.

De Gea is believed to be open to a return to Atletico, who he left to join United a decade ago, and the 30-year-old could potentially be used as a makeweight in a deal for Oblak.

