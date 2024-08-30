Manchester United wantaway Jadon Sancho set for pastures new despite Erik ten Hag admission: report

Jadon Sancho's unhappy Old Trafford tenure looks like it is finally over

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is set for another loan spell away from the club
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is set for another loan spell away from the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is heading out on loan once again, and this time it could lead to a permanent departure.

The 24-year-old has been unable to break into the Red Devils team so far this season having sat out against both Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion. It is claimed he and Erik ten Hag had patched up their differences after a summer dispute but Sancho is again set for a spell away from Old Trafford.

Matthew Holt
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.