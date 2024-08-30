Manchester United wantaway Jadon Sancho set for pastures new despite Erik ten Hag admission: report

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is heading out on loan once again, and this time it could lead to a permanent departure.

The 24-year-old has been unable to break into the Red Devils team so far this season having sat out against both Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion. It is claimed he and Erik ten Hag had patched up their differences after a summer dispute but Sancho is again set for a spell away from Old Trafford.

Having spent last year back in Germany with his former side Borussia Dortmund, it is thought the Bundesliga giants could not muster the funds to bring him back permanently. Juventus also enquired about his availability but a new challenge now awaits the Manchester United forward.

WATCH | What Really Happened Between Jadon Sancho And Erik Ten Hag

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Sancho is set to join Chelsea on a season-long loan for the duration of the 2024/25 season. The Blues will also have an obligation to make the switch permanent next summer, with the fee yet to be fully disclosed.

There is some confusion, however, with Ten Hag's seemingly hinting in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Liverpool that the 24-year-old would be remaining at Old Trafford. Whether the Dutchman was keeping his cards close to his chest remains to be seen but it does again hint at a broken relationship between the pair.

When asked if Sancho would stay, Ten Hag responded at Carrington: "As I know, yeah. He is a player in our squad and we are happy with him. We need a good squad, we need depth in the squad, we have to play many games until January, the new format of Europe. After the break we will play every third day so we absolutely need options."

Transfermarkt values Sancho at €30million (£25.2million) and FourFourTwo is a little surprised Chelsea is making yet another signing after the arrivals of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Marc Guiu already this summer. Manchester United have shown they prefer options such as Amad and Alejandro Garnacho on the right this season, so in that sense, he is unlikely to be missed.

