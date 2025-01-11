‘It doesn’t work with Diogo Dalot at wing-back for Manchester United – I’d love to see them bring in Alphonso Davies to play there’ Former Red Devils defender identifies a potential signing that could strengthen Ruben Amorim’s side

Ruben Amorim has had mixed results since taking over as Manchester United, having immediately switched the team to a 3-4-3 formation.

That was an unfamiliar system to many of the squad, and some have adapted to it better than others – with the wing-back position particularly demanding.

Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot have taken up those spots in recent matches, but Manchester United still sit 13th in the Premier League table, after an encouraging 2-2 draw at Liverpool followed a run of four successive defeats.

Former Manchester United defender analyses wing-backs

Paul Parker

Paul Parker played as a full-back for much of his career, which included five years at Manchester United between 1991 and 1996.

He also lined up in a back five for England at Italia 90, and admits he’s a fan of Amorim’s new system.

Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I do like it, I think there are going to be times when teams will get the better of that system, and then it’s up to the manager to switch to a four when they’re in defence,” he said.

“But now the players have belief after the Liverpool game and that performance, playing in that system.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Parker believes that Mazraoui is well suited to a wing-back role. “I’m a big fan of Mazraoui, and he’s played almost every single game,” he said.

“At this moment in time, I think the team at this moment can’t function at its best without him in that role, due to his athleticism, his eagerness to get up and down, and his desire to not be beaten by anybody. When we talk about a unit of five, he certainly has to be in there.”

Parker however is less convinced about Dalot at wing-back. “That doesn’t work,” he said, speaking exclusively to FFT, in association with Unibet.

“He gives no balance. There are some good bits, but there are a lot of bad bits. His best game in a long time came against Liverpool, because he was able to run at Trent Alexander-Arnold, and everybody knows that when you play against Liverpool, you go up against him, as you’re going to get joy down that side.

“Manchester United and Dalot exploited that, and if there was someone naturally left-footed, then United would have had a lot more joy. Luke Shaw, even if fit, doesn’t naturally look to try and play as a winger when he plays as a wing-back.”

The perfect recruit

Alphonso Davies (Image credit: Getty Images)

Parker would like to see Manchester United strengthen at left wing-back, and has identified the man that he believes would be perfect: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

“I would love to see Alfonso Davies playing left wing-back for United, because he wants to get up and down,” he said.

“It’s all well and good putting a winger in as a wing-back, but you generally find that most wingers don’t want to go up and down, and have no interest in getting back because all the glory is in going forward.”