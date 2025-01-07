January transfer window: One player every Premier League club could sign this month

The January transfer window is a notoriously difficult one to navigate. Clubs have completed their main business in the summer and are reluctant to lose key players midway through the season. Any deals struck now tend to be more reactive and opportunistic, responding to an injury crisis or a major talent unexpectedly becoming available.

While most recruitment teams would ideally have little tinkering to do in January, all are alert to any exciting possibilities that could develop and ready to seize the right opportunity to strengthen.

With that in mind, here’s one player that each Premier League club could sign this month.

1. Arsenal

Benjamin Sesko (Image credit: Getty)

The well-timed resurgence of Gabriel Jesus is unlikely to stop Arsenal from targeting a prolific striker to boost their title challenge. The Gunners have spread the attacking burden throughout their squad, aided by an impressive set-piece record, but would undoubtedly benefit from having a reliable goalscorer at the top end of the pitch.

Although Benjamin Sesko hasn’t quite reached that level yet, he clearly has the potential to do so. Arsenal were heavily linked with the Slovenian international during the summer. The RB Leipzig striker has 11 goals already this season, including three in the Champions League, and is valued at around €50m.

2. Aston Villa

Matty Cash (Image credit: PA)

Champions League exertions have taken their toll on Aston Villa, who are down in eighth and facing a battle to qualify for Europe again. A couple of high-quality additions, especially at full-back, would help them compete on both fronts.

On the right side, Matty Cash has struggled at times, but a lack of competition has left him as a regular starter. Many believe that an upgrade is needed and Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza would certainly fit the bill. He has two caps for Spain and a €20m release clause.

3. Bournemouth

Evanilson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has emphatically proved the doubters wrong. Bournemouth’s decision to sack Gary O’Neil and replace him with the former Rayo Vallecano boss was greeted with incredulity, but he has transformed the club’s prospects. Their breathless style of play has provided great entertainment and reaped considerable rewards.

A move for Lanus left-back Julio Soler is underway, while teenage centre-back Matai Akinmboni has already arrived from DC United. Bournemouth might look to bring in another striker too, after Evanilson was sidelined with a broken foot. Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath could be of interest.

4. Brentford

Jakub Kiwior (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanne Wissa’s productive partnership has shown that there is life after Ivan Toney, the fan favourite who left for Al-Ahli in August. Brentford have continued to score plenty of goals without their former target man, but have conceded lots too.

Thomas Frank will be keen to tighten up at the back and Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior is known to be available. His versatility will appeal, with the 24-year-old defender comfortable playing at both left-back and centre-back. His Gunners teammate Kieran Tierney is also being monitored, which would free up Keane Lewis-Potter to play further forward.

5. Brighton

Fabian Hurzeler (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clever succession planning has been pivotal to Brighton’s rise in recent years. From Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister to Ben White and Marc Cucurella, they have sold a lot of players for big fees while continuing to improve at a steady pace by thinking ahead and targeting potential stars from around the world.

With Tony Bloom at the helm, the Seagulls’ approach will never change. As always, they are looking to the future with 18-year-old centre-back Vitor Reis known to be a target. Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on the exciting Palmeiras prospect.

6. Chelsea

Marc Guehi (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a chaotic first couple of seasons under Todd Boehly’s new regime, few predicted that Enzo Maresca would impose order so quickly. A clear identity has emerged, with other players coming to the fore in support of the outstanding Cole Palmer.

For all the accusations of a bloated squad and bizarre transfer policy, Chelsea are still in the top four despite their recent blip. But a series of injuries have left them short of defensive options so Marc Guehi could make a sensational return to Stamford Bridge. Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande is a more long-term option.

7. Crystal Palace

Jobe Bellingham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oliver Glasner’s side have been unable to replicate the excellent form they showed at the end of last season, when Michael Olise, Ebere Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta were all in full flow. So far, the attempt to replace Olise’s attacking output on the cheap with Daichi Kamada has failed. Eddie Nketiah has also struggled.

Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude, has been tipped to move to Selhurst Park this month. An attacking midfielder with great potential, the England Under-21 international has 11 goals in 67 appearances for Sunderland.

8. Everton

Jaden Philogene (Image credit: Getty Images)

As an emotional farewell to Goodison Park approaches, Everton are in danger of losing their Premier League status too. The Friedkin Group’s takeover from Farhad Moshiri has been welcomed and, whether or not Sean Dyche remains in charge of the club, the chance to bring in some added quality should be taken.

Despite the best efforts of Iliman Ndiaye, the Toffees have lacked sufficient creative spark to trouble opposition defences. Jaden Philogene hasn’t featured as often as he’d like since returning to Aston Villa after a breakthrough season with Hull City and appears to be available, either on loan or permanently.

9. Fulham

James McAtee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since taking over from Scott Parker in July 2021, Marco Silva has turned Fulham into a credible Premier League side with scope to improve. He has built steadily and European qualification is still tantalisingly within reach midway through this season.

James McAtee developed impressively during two loan spells at Sheffield United and looks set to take the next step in his career. He has made 10 appearances, scoring once in the Champions League, for Manchester City this season but is keen to spread his wings. Fulham could be the perfect landing spot for him.

10. Ipswich Town

Ben Doak (Image credit: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Of the three promoted clubs, Ipswich have clearly fared the best. With by far the lowest budget, and least Premier League experience to call on, Kieran McKenna continues to work miracles. Several of his squad helped achieve promotion from League One two years ago.

The Tractor Boys could do with a boost as they close in on the more established teams above them. Philogene remains a possibility after Ipswich had a bid accepted for him in the summer, but their attention seems to have switched to young Scottish winger Ben Doak, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Liverpool. A £16m bid was turned down.

11. Leicester City

Mads Hermansen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s winning start against West Ham United has been followed by a cruel reality check. His side then heroically rescued a late point against Brighton before succumbing to five straight defeats. Morale has plummeted amid mounting relegation fears.

Despite concerns about another breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, Leicester will look to strengthen at both ends of the field. Defence is their most pressing concern after leaking 44 goals and commanding centre-back Thomas Kristensen, of Udinese, is being pursued.

12. Liverpool

Milos Kerkez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much of the discussion about Liverpool’s squad centres on the three key players whose contracts are running down and could leave for three in the summer – Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. All of them would be hugely expensive and difficult to replace.

Considering their strong position in the league and the lack of value in the January transfer market, Liverpool are reluctant to bring in any players but could be tempted by the right deal. With Andy Robertson making a series of uncharacteristic errors and Kostas Tsimikas still unable to dislodge him, Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez remains a possibility.

13. Manchester City

Rodri (Image credit: Getty Images)

Losing Rodri for the rest of the season to an ACL and meniscus injury was the catalyst for Man City’s collapse in form. The Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder is exceptional in and out of possession, enabling Pep Guardiola’s side to dominate the ball high up the pitch while guarding against counter attacks.

The reigning champions have suffered in Rodri’s absence and need to find a viable replacement for him in January. Atalanta’s Ederson, who made his international debut for Brazil last year, is being watched closely.

14. Manchester United

Randal Kolo Muani (Image credit: Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down more than a decade ago, Manchester United have been engulfed in a seemingly perpetual state of crisis. Ruben Amorim is the latest manager tasked with turning their fortunes around and new recruits will be needed to make his 3-4-3 system work.

While Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres would be a dream signing, Man United are unlikely to have the funds available so will explore cheaper options for now. Randal Kolo Muani, who has fallen out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain, would be achievable on a loan deal.

15. Newcastle United

Tyler Dibling (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacob Murphy’s excellent form is potentially creating an issue for Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell. With Miguel Almiron set to depart, it was expected that Newcastle would bring in a first-choice right winger, relegating Murphy to a back-up spot, but four assists and three goals in December might have prompted a rethink.

Anthony Elanga has previously been a target for the Magpies but would prefer to stay at Nottingham Forest now. The agent of PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko has indicated that a move is unlikely to materialise this month. Southampton star Tyler Dibling is being looked at.

16. Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thirty years on from finishing third in the Premier League under Frank Clark and Nottingham Forest have taken the division by storm once more. Chris Wood has taken on Stan Collymore’s role as the club’s talismanic goalscorer and it will be intriguing to see how they approach the final months of the season.

If Forest are keen to seize this unexpected opportunity, signing an attacking midfielder like Habib Diarra would improve their chances significantly. The 21-year-old Senegalese international should be available for around €20m.

17. Southampton

Ivan Juric (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just six points from 20 games, even the most optimistic Southampton would be hard pressed to make the case for their survival. If anything, the decision to replace the stubbornly idealistic Russell Martin with Ivan Juric has only made matters worse.

Seemingly destined for relegation, any additions to the Saints squad will be made with more than half an eye on their suitability for a Championship promotion race next season. Peterborough’s Kwame Poku will be out of action for the next two months but ready to make the step up when he returns to fitness.

18. Tottenham Hotspur

Milan Skriniar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou is in danger of being swallowed up by a rising tide of poor results. Injuries, especially in defensive positions, have played a major part in Tottenham’s bad run over recent weeks but their worrying slide down the table can’t continue indefinitely.

An emergency centre-back partnership of Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin isn’t sustainable so Tottenham will almost certainly strengthen in this area. Udinese’s Kristensen has been linked, along with PSG’s Milan Skriniar.

19. West Ham United

Evan Ferguson (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Moyes is still available. The latest attempt to change manager and make West Ham a more fashionable and entertaining team appears misguided. Julen Lopetegui has never been renowned for attacking football and change is seemingly afoot, with Graham Potter tipped to take over.

Potter will be keen to rebuild his reputation in the wake of his short-lived Chelsea reign. With Niclas Fullkrug still adapting to English football and Michail Antonio out with a broken leg, he could turn to Evan Ferguson, having previously worked with him at Brighton.

20. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kevin Danso (Image credit: Emin Sansar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Retaining top scorer Matheus Cunha is likely to be Wolves’ biggest priority during the January transfer window. The Brazilian forward’s 10 goals and four assists have kept his side competitive as they sit just outside the relegation zone.

Wolves have already taken steps to address a shortage of defensive options with Emmanuel Agbadou set to arrive from Reims. They are also hoping to add Lens’ Kevin Danso to the mix. The Austrian impressed at Euro 2024 and was once on Southampton’s books.