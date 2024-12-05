Manchester United want surprise Bayern Munich star to build midfield around: report

Manchester United are in a new era under manager Ruben Amorim, with plenty of changes afoot at Old Trafford.

Now playing a 3-4-3 formation, Manchester United look a whole lot different to when Erik ten Hag was in charge, with the two-man midfield even more crucial to the side's success.

Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Christian Eriksen have all started games there in the four games Amorim has been in charge, but it seems the Portugeuse boss is keen on adding a new midfielder into the mix to build his team around.

Manchester United want Konrad Laimer to boost midfield

Laimer is wanted at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has identified Bayern Munich's Konrad Laimer as the perfect player to build his midfield around.

Laimer has started eight of Bayern's games this term, coming on as a substitute in eight more matches, highlighting his relative importance as a squad player to Vincent Kompany. He's played mostly at right-back, however, with the report suggesting that he's considering a move away to seek regular game time in his preferred midfield position.

Fernandes has been playing in central midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

This versatility is seen as a plus at Manchester United, though whether it would translate into Laimer playing at wing-back seems unlikely. A midfield role feels much more suited, especially with his technical ability and high energy ideal for Amorim's system.

With Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte seemingly the preferred options at the moment, Laimer would add some more experience to the midfield - especially with Casemiro's powers waning and Christian Eriksen's contract expiring in the summer.

The report suggests that Bayern Munich would consider selling Laimer if the price is right, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €30m. The 27-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2027, so there's no immediate rush for the German side to cash in.

In FourFourTwo's view, the signing of Laimer is an intriguing one. While his profile seems to perfectly match what Amorim wants, there's no real guarantee that he would start games at Old Trafford, either. The Austrian presents a good way to boost the overall level of the squad, but other areas seem more pressing at the moment.