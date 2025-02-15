‘I don’t think we’ll see Marcus Rashford at Manchester United again – when you’re not seeing eye to eye with a manager, it can hinder your training, but a loan can work, it did for me’ Ex-Premier League star on parallels with forward’s Aston Villa switch

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to make his Aston Villa debut last weekend – his first appearance for any club other than Manchester United.

The 27-year-old moved to Villa Park on loan for the rest of the season, after falling out of favour under new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese manager seemed to hint in the media that he hadn’t been entirely happy with Rashford’s training, and the loan deal gives Villa the option to make the move permanent in the summer for £40m.

Why a loan can work

Ruben Amorim with Marcus Rashford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rashford is not the first player in history to be loaned out after not seeing eye to eye with a manager, and he won’t be the last.

Jermaine Pennant also went through a similar situation during his time at Real Zaragoza, and believes a loan switch did him the world of good.

Jermaine Pennant (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When I was in Spain, I wasn’t seeing eye to eye with the manager, there was the language barrier and he wasn’t playing me, so I went on loan to Stoke,” Pennant told FFT.

“I had a great six months at Stoke and I signed permanently, so it does work. As footballers, all we want to do is play football. That is it.”

Pennant thinks Rashford’s loan move could work out, too. “You just want to get out and play,” he said.

“I think this could be a fantastic move for him. Aston Villa is a good club in a great position, in the Champions League, fighting for fourth, and they’ve just sold Jhon Duran, so I think this could be a moment where it reignites his career.

“When you’re not seeing eye to eye with a manager, sometimes it’s hard to be in that atmosphere and that vicinity, and get the best out of yourself. It can hinder your performances and your training, because there’s that animosity to one another.

“Now he’s got a blank sheet, he can train hard and show what Marcus Rashford can actually do, because there is a great player inside there somewhere.”

The point of no return

Marcus Rashford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whatever happens for Rashford at Aston Villa, Pennant doesn’t envisage him returning to Old Trafford.

“I don’t think we’ll see Marcus Rashford at Manchester United again,” the 42-year-old said, speaking in association with ​​NewBettingSites.uk.

Jermaine Pennant

“He may go back there, but I think he’ll get sold. I think that relationship now has come to an end, with the fans, with the club, with the manager, with the board.

“Too much has gone on behind the scenes now – even if he lights it up at Aston Villa, I just think they’re both going to part ways.

“He’s playing for himself, he’s playing for his pride, if he wants a move to a decent club, this is the time and place to showcase what he can do.

“The next chapter in his career is all on him. He’s got the place to showcase that now, he’s got to take that opportunity."