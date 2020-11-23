Maritzburg United part ways with Eric Tinkler

Maritzburg United have officially parted ways with head coach Eric Tinkler after terminating his contract with immediate effect.

The Team of Choice opted to terminate Tinkler following a poor run of results that dates back to last season, which carried into the current Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign.

Maritzburg have not won a single game in 11 matches with their last victory coming in March when they beat Polokwane City 1-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

They also failed to win a single match in the bio-bubble during August and September – losing three and drawing three of their six matches – to eventually end in seventh place.

The Team of Choice's bad formed continued this campaign, having already lost to Baroka FC, Cape Town City, Chippa United and Black Leopards in their four matches this season.

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia said: 'It has been an extremely disappointing start to the season and the results have not been forthcoming.

'The Board, therefore, took the decision to terminate the contract of the coach. We would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavours.'

The club also confirmed that they are currently in discussions over who will lead the team on an interim basis until a permanent appointment is made.