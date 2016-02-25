Martial injured in warm-up to give Rashford United debut

Marcus Rashford was called up for his Manchester United debut at the last minute after Anthony Martial pulled up injured in the warm-up of Thursday's Europa League meeting with Midtjylland.

Martial was set to start the clash at Old Trafford, but complained of a hamstring problem shortly before kick-off, with the 18-year-old Rashford promoted from the bench.

It is the second time in eight days United have lost a player to injury shortly before a game, with goalkeeper David de Gea ruled out of the first leg last week with an ankle injury in the warm-up.

Martial's injury will be of further concern to under-pressure manager Louis van Gaal, who already has captain Wayne Rooney out with a knee complaint as one of a number of absentees.