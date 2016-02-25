Martial injured in warm-up to give Rashford United debut
Anthony Martial pulled up injured in the warm-up, handing Marcus Rashford his Manchester United debut against Midtjylland.
Marcus Rashford was called up for his Manchester United debut at the last minute after Anthony Martial pulled up injured in the warm-up of Thursday's Europa League meeting with Midtjylland.
Martial was set to start the clash at Old Trafford, but complained of a hamstring problem shortly before kick-off, with the 18-year-old Rashford promoted from the bench.
It is the second time in eight days United have lost a player to injury shortly before a game, with goalkeeper David de Gea ruled out of the first leg last week with an ankle injury in the warm-up.
Martial's injury will be of further concern to under-pressure manager Louis van Gaal, who already has captain Wayne Rooney out with a knee complaint as one of a number of absentees.
