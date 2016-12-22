Martial: United players learning from Ibrahimovic

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial says merely being in the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic is of significant benefit to the club's youngsters.

Ibrahimovic has been in superb form since joining United from Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 11 goals in 16 Premier League outings, and Martial is delighted to be playing alongside the 35-year-old.

"He is a top player and we cannot help but learn from just being alongside him, playing and training with him, seeing what he is doing now and what he has done in the past," Martial told the club's official website.

"In spite of his age, he has been a tremendous help to our side; he is doing loads for us.

"Let's hope his form can continue because that is going to help us to climb the table, which is our goal."

United sit sixth in the Premier League heading into their Boxing Day match against Sunderland and Martial is hopeful they can maintain their good run of form.

"We are a few points behind the top four at the moment, which we have got to make up, but it is down to us to maintain our good form and turn it into even more victories," he added.

"We have to take each game as it comes but if we can continue playing the way we are and add a few more goals, then who knows what we can achieve in terms of trophies this season."