‘Mason Mount is next Donny van de Beek - I fear his career could fizzle out at Manchester United’: Coach who served under Sir Alex Ferguson lambasts England star's career

Manchester United star Mason Mount hasn't had it his own way following his high-profile switch from Chelsea last summer.

Mount, 25, made just five Premier League starts last season, whilst also contributing an additional 16 minutes to the Red Devils' 2024 FA Cup success. Injuries to his calf proved a longer setback than initially planned and playing second fiddle to the club captain is also often a testing issue in itself.

But with the new season now just right around the corner, Mount is arguably facing the biggest test of his career to date. With a full pre-season campaign now behind him and a chance to impress Erik ten Hag, one former coach who worked at the club believes the England midfielder could be in for a surprise if he doesn't hit the ground running.

“Mason Mount is in a bit of a similar situation to Donny van de Beek at Manchester United,” Rene Meulensteen said, thanks to Gambling Zone. “You can even say the same about Christian Eriksen, although he has more experience, because they are basically all playing in Bruno Fernandes’ area of the pitch.

“Bruno has been such an important player for United and with goals and assists and energy so the others are going to find it hard to get into their best position. With Mason Mount, he is not really a six or not really a winger, you want him as an advanced eight.

Mount has struggled so far since arriving in Manchester (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The way to do it is to play with one six and two eights or two tens. He is good on the transition and winning the ball back for counter attacks, he is so quick and agile and he showed that at Chelsea. Sometimes when you stick to a certain system, it’s hard to fit certain players and I fear he could be the new Donny and his career could fade at United.”

Considering Manchester United paid £60m for Mount last summer, that's damning reflection on where his career could potentially head. Indeed, Van de Beek was signed for around £35m in 2020, but ended up leaving in the summer to Girona for just £420,600, though that fee could potentially rise to £7.66m.

That may be harsh on Mount, but ousting Fernandes may not be as easy as it seems. The Portugal international has just penned fresh terms at Old Trafford which will keep Manchester United's club captain around until at least 2027. Whether or not Mount can find a way to disturb Bruno's long-standing run in the team remains to be seen.

Van de Beek

