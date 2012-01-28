Matri double helps Juventus overcome Udinese

Matri, the Italy forward, gave the hosts the lead just before the break with a tap-in after Fabio Quagliarella's effort had been saved, but Udinese equalised on 55 minutes through substitute Antonio Floro Flores on the counter-attack.

Parity lasted seven minutes before Matri's smart finish sealed victory for Antonio Conte's side amid snow and sleet in Turin.

Juventus and Udinese have been the surprises of the Italian top flight this season, with Juve finally shrugging off the after-effects of a 2006 match-fixing demotion to flourish in their new stadium.

Conte is now blessed with so many attacking options that Luca Toni looks set for a move to Dubai's Al Nasr.

Udinese sold Alexis Sanchez and Gokhan Inler - two of their best three players - in the off-season but have enjoyed a dream campaign and trail Juve by only six points in third place.