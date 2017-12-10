Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues

Melbourne City began life after Tim Cahill with a 1-0 home A-League win over Central Coast Mariners.

Australia great Cahill parted company with City earlier this week amid concerns over a lack of game time ahead of the 2018 World Cup and reports of a falling out with head coach Warren Joyce.

The goal burden should not weigh too heavily for Joyce's men, with on-loan Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack continuing a rich run of scoring form to make it back-to-back wins for the third-placed side.

The 31-year-old made it seven goals in nine appearances for City just before the hour when he slid a low finish into the net from Luke Brattan's pass, crowning a fine move launched by goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis.

It was McCormack's first A-League goal from open play following three penalties and free-kicks apiece.

City faded during the closing stages and needed a brave block during stoppage time from midfielder Stefan Mauk to deny Connor Pain, as the visitors remained fifth in the table.