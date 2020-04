Messi back in training for Barcelona

"The big novelty of this Thursday's training session was Leo Messi," Barca said in a statement on their website.

The Argentine World Player of the Year damaged the muscle during Barca's quarter-final first leg at Paris Saint-Germain on April 2.

He sat out their 5-0 La Liga victory at home to Real Mallorca four days later but came on for the final half an hour at the Nou Camp last Wednesday to help a nervous Barca squeeze past PSG into the last four on away goals.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets, who has a minor groin problem, completed some work with the rest of his team-mates on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, Barca said.

The La Liga leaders are chasing a third European crown in five years and play their semi-final second leg at home to German champions Bayern on May 1.