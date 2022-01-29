Michael Owen revealed as 'Doughnuts' on ITV's 'The Masked Singer'
By Mark White published
Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has been moonlighting on ITV dressed as several stacked baked goods
Michael Owen has been revealed as the latest star to appear on ITV's The Masked Singer.
In the cult TV show, in which celebrities dress in elaborate costumes and perform songs, Owen appeared as 'Doughnuts', with several clues leading to the former striker's career in football.
Since retiring from football, Owen has worked as a pundit, mostly on BT Sport. Owen was the last English winner of the Ballon d'Or, beginning his career at Liverpool, before moving to Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City.
One clue claimed that 'Doughnuts' was a Sagittarius, while another clue gave "Argentina" as a clue – hinting at the goal that Owen scored against La Albiceleste at the 1998 World Cup.
Owen performed Spice Up Your Life by the Spice Girls, Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond and Eye of the Tiger by Survivor during his time on the show.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
