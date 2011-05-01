Milito adds to Barcelona injury woes

Barca, who defend a two-goal lead over arch rivals Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at their Nou Camp stadium, had also lost reserve team fullback Martin Montoya, they said in a statement on their website.

Montoya suffered a fractured clavicle in Saturday's 2-1 La Liga defeat at Real Sociedad and required surgery that would sideline him for around six weeks, the club added.

Coach Pep Guardiola is already missing left-backs Eric Abidal, Maxwell and Adriano.

There was better news on Andres Iniesta's calf injury when the Spain midfielder, who missed last week's first leg at the Bernabeu, took part in Sunday's training session, Barca said.