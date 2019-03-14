James Milner reveals who Liverpool don't want to face in Champions League quarter-finals

The Reds defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 in Germany on Wednesday night to secure a spot in the last eight, where they will be joined by Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

It's the first time in a decade that half of the quarter-final draw will be made up of English teams and no other country has achieved that feat in the interim years.

However, Milner isn’t keen on facing familiar opposition on the European stage.

"It is good for English football," he told BT Sport.

"That's what you want. I don't think we want to play each other in the next round but we'll see who we get.

“It’s going to be interesting, there are a lot of good teams left.

"We have good feelings from last year so hopefully we can carry that on and go as far as we can."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was forced off injured just 12 minutes into the clash at the Allianz Arena, and Milner was encouraged by his side’s response to the early blow as they re-organised to record a memorable win.

"It says a lot about the squad we've got," he said.

"To lose the captain that early was difficult but we dealt with it well. Fabinho came on and did well then we scored.

"It was a good result. We didn't play our best but it's about defending well and getting three points."