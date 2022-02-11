Mitre release limited edition Permawhite Max to celebrate Ronnie Radford's famous FA Cup strike

In 1972, one of the most famous strikes in FA Cup history was scored by non-league Hereford United’s Ronnie Radford to help knock out Newcastle United. Now, 50 years on, to celebrate that moment and celebrate 150 years of the FA Cup, Mitre is bringing back its legendary Mitre Permawhite Max.

Crafted from full grain leather panels, and hand stitched to reflect the original design, the Permawhite Max has been manufactured in the same way as the ball leathered into the top corner by Ronnie Radford – a moment etched into footballing folklore.

With National League side Boreham Wood pulling off the unthinkable on the South coast last weekend in the fourth round of competition, and Championship side Nottingham Forest knocking out Premier League giants and holders Leicester City, the magic of the cup is very much alive and kicking 50 years on. And football enthusiasts can now mark the occasion with this gorgeous collector’s piece. It’s not just a ball. It’s history reborn.

Each Mitre Permawhite Max ball is individually numbered and delivered in its own presentation box - containing a certificate of authenticity. The ball is available in size five from 1pm on Friday 11th February.

