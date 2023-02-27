Quiz! Can you name every player ever included in the FIFA Best XI?

10 minutes on the clock, 36 players to guess.

Quiz! Can you name the last 100 players to score a Premier League hat-trick?

It's awards season, all right. We've had the BRITs and the Grammy's, the Oscars is on the way… and somehow the FIFA Best Awards is in the middle.

It's not the usual time for footballing awards, is it? Not at the end of a season or a calendar year but somehow scheduled for a random February night. Still, this is the competitor to the Ballon d'Or, following FIFA's brief stint of partnering with France Football's award.

Between 2010 and 2015, it was called the FIFA Ballon d'Or, before FIFA invented their own award ceremony. But while the only gong really worth its salt at the BDO is the main prize, FIFA comes up with an XI every single year on top of its big award.

The formation last time was a 3-3-4, of course. But can you tell us which players have been included in the team of the year since the award became its own separate thing in 2016?

