Mohamed Salah hits new goal milestone with strike for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Mohamed Salah's second-half strike for Liverpool against Crystal Palace has brought up yet another goal milestone for the Egyptian forward.

Salah struck with just under 15 minutes left to level the scores at 1-1 and the Reds went on to win after Harvey Elliott scored in added time for Jurgen Klopp's side.

After a goalless first half, Palace took the lead with 57 minutes played as Jean-Philippe Mateta converted from the penalty spot.

But the Eagles were enraged as Jordan Ayew was sent off for a second bookable offence with a quarter of an hour left to play.

And moments later, Salah brought Liverpool back on level terms as he received a pass from Curtis Jone and fired a shot past Sam Johnstone.

The goal was the Egyptian's 200th in all competitions since signed from Roma in 2017 and his 150th in the Premier League.

His 200th goal came on his 327th appearance for Liverpool, with 247 of those in the Premier League.

Salah is the fifth player to reach 200 goals for Liverpool, joining Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285) and Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228) in an elite club.

The Egyptian is now level with Michael Owen on 150 Premier League goals, in joint 10th position with the former Reds forward.

Elliott's late effort put Liverpool back on top of the Premier League ahead of Arsenal's clash against Aston Villa later on Saturday.

