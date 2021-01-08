Mokwena - Sundowns are in a good space ahead of Baroka clash

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says the side is in a good space and they almost have a clean billof health in the squad as they prepare to face Baroka on Saturday.

The defending champions have started the season on fire as the lead the league standings after nine games, with newly promoted Swallows FC only behind them on goal difference.

The team though has been weakened by injuries in recent weeks with the squad at Chloorkop having to show their impressive depth in their last league and Caf Champions League encounters.

However, as the Brazilians prepare to face Baroka in a league encounter on Saturday co-coach Mokwena has revealed that they now almost have a clean bill of health.

“The preparations for the Baroka match on Saturday have been good. I think we are in a good space,” Mokwena told Sundowns’ media.

“Of course, this is our third match in eight days, we have to be more focused on the physical aspects of our preparation to make sure that we still get enough freshness and energy to be able to play with the intensity that we want to play in our matches.

“We’ve tried to work on that in terms of our recovery processes and regeneration processes and we are in a good space. We almost getting a clean bill of health which is also very good, we are moving into space where we are welcoming a lot of players back to training.

“But of course that is also another process where we have to be patient and not rush individual players into competitive game forms. We have to integrate them, particularly those who’ve come from muscular and soft tissue injuries and those are the ones that we have to be very careful about in their integration and slowly progress them into competitive football.”

Despite missing some key players, Sundowns have remained a competitive outfit with players like Peter Shalulile, Brian Onyango, Mothobi Mvala and Khuliso Mudau stepping in to help the team maintain their grip at the top of the PSL standings.

“We are happy we are coming from a very good result and emotionally we are also improving as a team,” said Mokwena.

“We are getting into the right state of mind and now it is all hands on deck and we look forward to travelling to Polokwane to play against a very good Baroka side,” he concluded.