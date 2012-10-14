Trending

Montpellier's Ait Fana sidelined for six months

Montpellier forward Karim Ait Fana has been ruled out for six months with a knee injury, the Morocco international said on Sunday.

"Cruciate ligament rupture, six months out," Ait Fana, who suffered the injury in training on Thursday, said on Twitter.

Ligue 1 champions Montpellier have got off to a sluggish start to the season and lie 15th in the standings after eight games.