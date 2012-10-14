Montpellier's Ait Fana sidelined for six months
By app
Montpellier forward Karim Ait Fana has been ruled out for six months with a knee injury, the Morocco international said on Sunday.
"Cruciate ligament rupture, six months out," Ait Fana, who suffered the injury in training on Thursday, said on Twitter.
Ligue 1 champions Montpellier have got off to a sluggish start to the season and lie 15th in the standings after eight games.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.