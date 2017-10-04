Mourinho has street named after him in Portugal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has had a street named after him in Portugal.

Rua da Saude was officially renamed Avenida Jose Mourinho on Tuesday in the 54-year-old's home town of Setubal.

The honour was accorded to the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss in recognition of his achievements in football.

Mourinho attended the ceremony in the seaside town alongside his mother, Maria Julia Santos.

He said, as quoted by United's official website: "If you ask me, if I'm grateful, excited and proud, yes of course I am. I say yes to everything.

"But I still want to come to Setubal and be who I am. I come to Setubal because I love Setubal. I have my mother and I feel closer to my father. I come to Setubal because my children have never lived here and love Setubal as much or more than I do.

"Setubal remains the only city where I feel like myself, where I feel [like] Ze Mario [his Portuguese nickname], where I walk on the street and people treat me like I like to be treated."

Local mayor Maria das Dores Meira described Mourinho as a "son of Setubal, a man of the world, a global personality... one of those Setubalenses who fill us with pride because he is really special, has a special talent, has special love for their land".