Mourinho keen to 'support' Allardyce as England boss

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has promised to support Sam Allardyce as the Sunderland boss stands on the brink of landing the England job.

Allardyce is set to be recommended to the Football Association board at a meeting on Thursday, with a three-man panel having identified the 61-year-old as the best candidate to succeed Roy Hodgson.

Mourinho and Allardyce have clashed in the past, with the Portuguese accusing the then West Ham manager of playing "football from the 19th century" following a goalless draw with Chelsea in 2014.

Allardyce responded by saying "I don't give a s**** to be honest", but he appears to have found an unlikely ally as he prepares to take the reins of the national team.

"It is your country and I think you have a complicated country for the person who gets the job," Mourinho explained. "But I think he [Allardyce] is the right person for that.

"He is a good choice, but he needs support and you can do better in respect of that.

"Sam never had the big chance at the highest level – some big jobs – but never the big one. Now he has the big one and he is more than ready."

And Mourinho believes Allardyce could lead England to success, pointing to Portugal's triumph at Euro 2016 - their maiden piece of international silverware.

"It is your time," he added. "In Portugal we were waiting and waiting and finally we got it.

"1966 [England's last World Cup win] was a long time ago, so good luck Big Sam.

"But he is a good motivator, can create a good spirit among his players and I wish the best and, as a friend and United manager, I will try to support in the best way.

"I will prepare his players for him, and always try to have English players ready for him."

Mourinho was speaking ahead of United's clash with Borussia Dortmund in China on Friday.