Mourinho open to offers for United duo Depay and Schneiderlin

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he is more than happy to listen to offers as out-of-favour duo Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin near the Old Trafford exit door.

Signed by former boss Louis van Gaal in 2014, Depay and Schneiderlin have found themselves on the outer this season, repeatedly overlooked by Mourinho.

Depay and Schneiderlin failed to make it on the bench for Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win at home to Tottenham, having been left out of the squad for the Europa League fixture in Ukraine on Thursday.

And as the January transfer window draws nearer, Mourinho is ready to cash in.

"I am always open to listen to offers for every player. More than listen to offers, I am always ready to listen to the players themselves," the Portuguese tactician said ahead of Wednesday's match at Crystal Palace.

"So any player who knocks on my door and is not happy and wants to move, when the offers are correct, I will never stop a player from leaving even if it is to a rival.

"When [Juan] Mata left Chelsea to come to Manchester United [in 2014], in my mentality, [It's] no problem at all. I am always open."

Mourinho added: "Sometimes in matches – and matches is the place where the evaluation is real – you get disappointed with a performance. But in training, the professionalism and the way they do it, I can only say good things about everyone.

"I am happy with the squad I have. I would like my squad to be my squad until the end of the season and I am not going to any player to say, 'You are going to leave' because I am not happy, because I don't want to have him."

One player who could stay beyond January is former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Banished from the first team upon Mourinho's arrival in the off-season, Schweinsteiger made a surprise return to the fold in United's EFL Cup win over West Ham last month.

Schweinsteiger is yet to feature since but Mourinho said: "I do [expect him to stay]. Unless again, the player knocks on our door with a future that he wants to grab with both hands.

"We have Premier League, Europa League, then in the League Cup we have a two-legged semi and hopefully one more match in the final.

"The FA Cup is a lot of matches, so our number of players is not so big, even Schweinsteiger is back to the group which was exactly the intention because he is one more option for us."