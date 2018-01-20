Mourinho, Wenger expect imminent Sanchez deal

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger each expect the transfer of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United to happen in the coming days.

The Chile star was left out of Arsenal's squad for their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, with the forward reportedly having said his goodbyes to his team-mates late on Friday.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was likewise not involved for United in their 1-0 win over Burnley, with the Armenian expected to join Arsenal once Sanchez's move is confirmed.

Mourinho remains wary of stating that Sanchez is now a United player but he is confident executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will finalise a deal for the former Barcelona man.

"It's so close, so close, so close," said the United boss after the victory at Turf Moor. "I'm positive, I know my people are doing everything, absolutely everything they can.

"The owners [have given] the green light, Mr Woodward is working hard, everybody is giving everything they can, and I think they will be successful."

Wenger also expects Sanchez to leave, suggesting he left the 29-year-old out of his plans against Palace as he expected him to travel to Manchester to conclude the deal, although he insists an agreement must be reached for Mkhitaryan first.

"I didn't take him because of this question of him moving to Manchester United. You cannot drive up north and as well play football," the Gunners manager said.

"I expect it to happen, but I can't announce it. In the next 48 hours, it will be decided. Until it's over the line, you can't say it will happen.

"It happens only one way, if the other [deal] happens as well. That's why it takes longer as well because it is coordinated."