Muller: Bayern will not let Bundesliga title slip away

Thomas Muller believes Bayern Munich have all but wrapped up the Bundesliga title after extending their lead over second-placed RB Leipzig to 13 points.

Carlo Ancelotti's men beat Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 on Sunday to make the most of Leipzig's defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen the day before.

The reigning champions now need 15 points from their remaining nine games to be guaranteed a fifth consecutive Bundesliga crown and Muller has little doubt they will hold off their rivals.

"It is a fact that no team with this large a lead has ever lost it and we do not believe that anybody will take this lead from us," Muller told the DFB website.

"But we remain hungry for that winning feeling, week after week. Hence we continue to do things with intensity, whilst having fun.

"We will not allow ourselves to get distracted and we will continue to keep it up.

"It was an important three points for us against Gladbach, because we want to stay in rhythm and maintain that winning feeling. We are always hungry for the three points. As a team, you always want to be better than your opponent."