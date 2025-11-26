How to watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: TV & streaming information for mouthwatering Champions League encounter

Watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich today as top of the Premier League faces off against top of the Bundesliga, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Arsenal secured a statement win over North London rivals Spurs at the weekend and have an equally tough test as Bayern Munich arrives in the capital.

Vincent Kompany's side are unbeaten in all competitions since the start of the campaign, with their only blemish a 2-2 draw against Union Berlin on November 8.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Bayern online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Bayern for free?

You can watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich for free in Ireland, where Virgin Media has the rights to select games each week.

TV viewers: Head to Virgin Media Two Live stream: Head to Virgin Media Play

Coverage is geo-restricted. Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Arsenal vs Bayern from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Arsenal vs Bayern is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues over at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayern in the UK

Arsenal vs Bayern at the Emirates Stadium will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Kick-off in the schedule is chalked for 20:00 GMT.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Arsenal vs Bayern in the US

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ via the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayern in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Bayern live on Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Arsenal vs Bayern: Preview

Something has to give on Wednesday evening as the UEFA Champions League's top two go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's side are in fine form and boasts a six-point advantage over second-placed Chelsea, with the two sides meeting this weekend.

Eberechi Eze was in fine form as he slammed home a hat-trick to see off Spurs on Sunday in the North London derby, with the Gunners starting to see some returning faces edging their way back.

Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Odegaard are described as 'close', whilst Gabriel Martinelli returned from the bench. Gabriel Jesus is also nearing a return after his ACL injury last season.

Bayern have taken German football by storm at the start of the campaign, with England captain Harry Kane relentlessly finding the back of the net.

The 32-year-old has 24 goals in 18 games for Vincent Kompany's men, who have not lost a single game so far in 2025/26.

Hammering Freiburg 6-2 at the weekend, former Crystal Palace man Michael Olise registered five goal involvements with three goals and two assists, and will be just one of many names Arsenal will have to be wary of.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-2 Bayern

We really can't separate this one, with both sides looking like early favourites to win the entire competition. Kane vs William Saliba will be an interesting battle.

Can I still get tickets for Arsenal vs Bayern?

