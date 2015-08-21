Muller relaxed over 'crazy' transfer fees

Thomas Muller has expressed disbelief at the prospect of a €100 million move to Manchester United, as the forward continues to be linked with the Premier League club.

Bayern Munich striker Muller has long been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, with speculation resurfacing this week as reports in Germany suggested a potential price tag of €100m.

Muller has spoken of interest from United in the past, but agreed a new contract at the Allianz Arena until 2019 in June last year.

And the Germany international has been somewhat taken aback at fresh talk of a big-money bid from United.

"It's basically crazy, the current numbers being talked about in football," he told Sport1.

"That's just the nature of the business, though, therefore I'm very relaxed.

"In Dresden a fan recently approached me with a megaphone and said 'Hey Mr €100 million man, how much is your jersey worth?' I just smiled."

Chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has joined Muller in playing down United's interest of late - stating his opinion that the 25-year-old would remain "at Bayern for life".

The Germany international made his Bayern debut in 2008 and worked with United boss Louis van Gaal at the Allianz Arena between 2009 and 2011.