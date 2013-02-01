M'Vila ban reduced by French federation

M'Vila, who signed for Russia's Rubin Kazan last month, had appealed the French federation's (FFF) decision to ban him from all France teams until June 30, 2014.

"Yann M'Vila's suspension from all national teams from November 12, 2012 until June 30, 2014, with a suspended period from March 1 to June 30, 2014, is now confirmed," the FFF said in a statement.

The 2014 World Cup in Brazil starts on June 12.

M'Vila was one of five players summoned by the FFF after they spent a night in a Paris nightclub without permission between the two legs of a European Under-21 Championship qualifying tie against Norway. France lost 5-4 on aggregate.

The four others - Chris Mavinga, Wissam Ben Yedder, Antoine Griezmann and Mbaye Niang - were suspended from all national teams until December 31 2013.

M'Vila had already received a warning from the FFF about his attitude while with the senior team at Euro 2012.

The FFF said last October that the Under-20 team would replace the Under-21s for their four friendly games this season because of the nightclub incident.