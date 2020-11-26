Napoli to consider renaming their stadium after Diego Maradona

Napoli are considering renaming the home ground, the Stadio San Paolo, in honour of club legend Diego Maradona.

Maradona, who died at the age of 60 after a heart attack on Wednesday, is a hero in Naples and helped transform the fortunes of the club. While at the southern Italian outfit, he lifted the World Cup in 1986 with Argentina in Mexico.

On Wednesday night, the stadium became a meeting place for hundreds of fans, who gathered at the ground to pay tribute to Maradona. As early as 2000, Napoli retired the famous No.10 shirt that the Argentinian wore for the club.

Napoli club president Aurelio de Laurentis told French broadcaster RMC: “We can consider the idea of calling our stadium San Paolo-Diego Armando Maradona.”

Naples Mayor Luigi De Magistris has also agreed with the idea, stating that he hoped the renaming could coincide with fans being allowed back into grounds.

"We are already putting it together this morning, taking the first steps to dedicate Naples stadium to Maradona," De Magistris said.

"Its a process but it will be a quick process because when there is such a strong desire there's nothing that will hold us up."

