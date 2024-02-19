National team the 'best fit' for Jurgen Klopp's says former Borussia Dortmund star who also did his Pro Licence alongside the German

As his time on Merseyside approaches an end, speculation continues to grow regarding Jurgen Klopp's future.

The Liverpool manager has been linked with a whole host of jobs given the news around his imminent future, with England, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona all potential options to consider.

Given the 56-year-old's success over the last decade at Anfield, it is hard to imagine a footballing world that doesn't involve him in some aspect.

VIDEO: Why Xabi Alonso Is The Perfect New Liverpool Manager (And Why He's Not)

A natural rumour is that he will step in up to become boss of the German national team.

Julian Nagelsmann took the post in September 2023 but is only contracted until after Euro 2024 and now Klopp is being tipped by pundits, fellow managers and even someone who did their coaching badges alongside the German and played in Germany for Borussia Dortmund too, Paul Lambert.

"I did my Pro License with Jurgen in 2004, so I have known him for 20 years and he did terrifically well at Dortmund," began former Villa boss Paul Lambert, speaking to Boyle Sports, who offer the latest Champions League odds.



"Going to Liverpool, he has absolutely galvanised that place as well and whoever takes over has such a hard job.

"Liverpool fans will understand that they aren't going to get another Jurgen Klopp as well, that's just not going to happen. It will be the same when Pep goes for Manchester City, who replaces him?

"Jurgen leaving will leave a big dent, but the fanbase will be there and there is a brilliant club there. I really don't know if Jurgen would ever go back to Dortmund, I think the German national team would be the best fit.

"He would maybe want to see if he can get them rocking and rolling again because they are always a nation that, if you get it right, becomes like a tidal wave.

"He might want to win a trophy with the national side and work with the very best that Germany has to offer as well."

More Liverpool stories

Why not?' Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi targeting quadruple with Inter Miami

Enjoy that, Patrice? Evra likes photo of tearful Luis Suarez after Uruguay's World Cup exit

Ranked! Liverpool's top 10 Premier League scorers