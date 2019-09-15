Manchester United offered Nemanja Matic to two clubs this summer - here's why they said no

Manchester United offered Nemanja Matic to Milan and Inter this summer.

According to The Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was willing to part with the midfielder before the European transfer window closed at the start of September.

And Calciomercato report that Matic's agent worked hard to move his client to Serie A.

However, both Milan and Inter were put off by the Serbia international's wage demands.

Matic is out of contract at the end of this season and will be able to sign pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January.

The former Chelsea man made his first start of 2019/20 in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Leicester.

READ MORE

Roy Keane has a point about Alex Ferguson – but the feud proves why he'll never be a great manager

Andy Mitten column: Why Manchester United fans shouldn’t expect a high-profile sporting director

Ranked! EVERY England manager from worst to best