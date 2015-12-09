Neville: I couldn't care less about United draw

Gary Neville "could not care less" about a possible reunion with Manchester United after Valencia crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Taking charge of his first Valencia match as head coach, Neville oversaw a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to already-eliminated Lyon.

The result saw Valencia finish third in Group H behind Zenit and Gent, throwing up a potential Europa League matchup against United but former defender Neville is unfazed by a possible reunion.

"We will take the competition seriously," said the former England full-back, who spent his entire career at Old Trafford, winning 20 trophies, including eight Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns.

"As for [drawing Manchester United] I'm just thinking about Sunday's game [versus Eibar] and making sure the players are best-prepared for Sunday.

"I couldn't care less about whether we play Manchester United or someone else in the Europa League, that's in the future."

Valencia - eighth in La Liga - will now turn their attention to Sunday's fixture at Eibar, with the club looking to snap a three-match winless streak.