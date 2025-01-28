Manchester City report: Newcastle star 'will leave' with move to elite club teased by transfer expert

Manchester City have had a busy January transfer window so far.

This month alone has seen them land the services of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Christian McFarlane and, most recently, Juma Bah.

But there may be more to come later this year, as City have been tipped to battle Real Madrid for a key Newcastle United midfielder.

Transfer expert believes Manchester City will enter the race for Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali has proven to be a key member of the Magpies' squad since returning from his ban (Image credit: Alamy)

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed his belief to Sky Italia that midfielder Sandro Tonali will leave Newcastle this summer, as relayed by SpazioMilan.

He backed both Madrid and City to attempt to land the Italy international but also didn’t entirely rule out a return to Serie A.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will be keen to keep as much of his squad together as possible (Image credit: Getty Images)

He would be the second star Newcastle midfielder to be linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium, with City’s admiration of Bruno Guimaraes already well-publicised.

There are, however, conflicting reports on how likely a Magpies exit is for Tonali at this stage, as English outlet TEAMtalk reports that the 24-year-old is currently content at St James’ Park.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They go on to confirm that Newcastle, understandably, do not want to lose Tonali in the January window, and that the player himself wants to make a success of his time in the Premier League.

His start to life in England’s top tier was significantly delayed by serving a 10-month ban for breaching gambling rules in Italy. Between his Newcastle arrival and the ban, Tonali only managed to make 11 appearances for the Magpies, but has been a regular feature since he was allowed to return to first-team action at the end of August.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Tonali will likely be sought after, the decision-makers must do all they can to keep as much of this squad together as they can.

With the likes of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Guimaraes, Tonali and Sven Botman, the Magpies have an incredibly strong spine that could ask some very serious questions at the top of the Premier League in time.

But it seems a day doesn’t go by without one of their main cast being linked with a move away, particularly to division rivals. Rejecting advances will be tough in the age of PSR, but manage it, and Eddie Howe’s side may just be in touching distance of the ultimate prize.