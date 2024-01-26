Callum Wilson leaving, with wonderkid joining: Newcastle United's dream January transfer window in full

It’s all been quiet for Newcastle United so far this month, despite plenty of speculation about both potential incoming and outgoings.

The Magpies have been in woeful Premier League form recently with six losses from their past seven games, leaving them a long way short of challenging for the top four again bar some otherworldly turnaround.

Achieving that would probably require further investment in the playing squad at this stage, but even with their wealthy backing, it's not as straightforward as just going out and dropping further bundles of cash. Here's how a dream window might go for them.

Newcastle United's dream January transfer window: Ease the financial pressure

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations have suddenly gone to the top of everyone’s minds after seeing the potential punishments hanging over Nottingham Forest and Everton – a pitfall Newcastle would naturally rather avoid.

The club’s operating losses over the past two seasons add up to £138.2m, which just on its own is a long way over the permitted £105m over any three-season period.

Playing in the Champions League group stage this season will have boosted the club’s coffers considerably, but there would still be work to do if any more expensive new arrivals are to come to St James’ Park.

The club rebuffed Bayern Munich’s advances for Kieran Trippier, and Eddie Howe has been very clear that he wants to keep Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron too, despite the speculation around their future.

Ideally, then, Newcastle would be able to offload fringe players rather than first-team regulars.

Replace anyone who does leave

Nonetheless, pragmatic decisions may have to be taken if they want to secure their preferred targets.

If Wilson, in particular, were to leave, Newcastle would need to have a replacement already lined up.

Former Deep Space Nine captain Benjamin Sesko has long been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig, to name just one alternative who might fit the bill as a younger model who does not carry the same history of injury niggles. If they can find someone who fits the bill, it might be a sacrifice worth making.

Solve the Sandro Tonali and Joelinton problems

Sandro Tonali is out for the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The midfielder was little short of a sensation for Eddie Howe’s side after arriving from Milan in the summer, and his absence in the middle of the park has been keenly felt since he was handed a ten-month ban in October for betting breaches committed while he was still in Italy.

The need for someone who can make an impact on the ball has only been intensified by Joelinton's season-ending injury. Howe has acknowledged that it's 'a possibility' that Joelinton could be sold, but a summer departure is more likely for the Brazilian, who is ruled out until May with a thigh injury.

That's far easier said than done, of course, but come on, we're in "dream scenario" mode here - and all the money in the world can't replace a particularly canny bit of scouting. Is there an unearthed gem they can pluck from somewhere to help fill the gap until the summer?

