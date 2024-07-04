Newcastle United confirm FIFTH summer signing, which will have huge impact on their transfer window

By
published

Newcastle United have been busy in the transfer market, and things are set to become even more hectic at St. James' Park

A general view inside the stadium as a UEFA Champions League logo is seen on the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and Paris Saint-Germain at St. James Park on October 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United have already completed their fifth summer signing of the transfer window, as they look to conclude their business early ahead of the new Premier League season.

Indeed, it's been a busy few weeks at St. James' Park. Lewis Hall has completed his permanent switch to the club following last season's loan spell, while Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy have both arrived on free transfers. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 