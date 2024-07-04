Newcastle United confirm FIFTH summer signing, which will have huge impact on their transfer window

Newcastle United have already completed their fifth summer signing of the transfer window, as they look to conclude their business early ahead of the new Premier League season.

Indeed, it's been a busy few weeks at St. James' Park. Lewis Hall has completed his permanent switch to the club following last season's loan spell, while Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy have both arrived on free transfers.

Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos also arrived at Newcastle United in recent days, coming the other way as part of the Elliot Anderson deal that took the midfielder to Nottingham Forest.

In addition to Anderson's departure, five other first team players have left this summer - Jeff Hendrick, Matt Ritchie, Loris Karius and Paul Dummett have all exited the club following the expiry of their contracts, while Yankuba Minteh was sold to Brighton for £33m.

But Newcastle have completed arguably the most important deal of their transfer window today, with Paul Mitchell appointed as the new sporting director. Manchester United's ultimately successful pursuit of Dan Ashworth left the Magpies needing someone new to oversee the club's recruitment, with Mitchell deemed the best option.

Dougie Freedman from Crystal Palace was touted for a while, but Newcastle eventually settled on former Spurs man Mitchell. Most recently the sporting director of Monaco, Mitchell also worked at Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and RB Leipzig as head of recruitment.

Paul Mitchell used to work for Monaco (Image credit: Getty Images)

During his time at the two English sides, he signed the likes of Nathaniel Clyne and Steven Davies at Southampton, while Heung-min Son, Kieran Trippier and Dele Alli were all added to the Spurs team when he was at the club.

Mitchell's remit will now extend to signing players that fit into the Newcastle United mould, overseeing recruitment at the club and working with Eddie Howe to construct a side capable of success. Ashworth had previously succeeded quite heavily in that area, bringing in players such as Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Sven Botman and Sandro Tonali to the club during his short tenure at St. James' Park, meaning Mitchell's job will be far from easy. He's clearly relishing the prospect, however.

Ashworth has left for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's with immense pride that I accept the responsibility of being Newcastle United's new sporting director," Paul Mitchell said. "I've seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fan base, made the decision to join an easy one.

"I can't wait to get started and help continue the organisation's growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance."

