Newcastle United drop huge summer transfer plan as Alexander Isak future becomes clear: report

Newcastle United have surged up the table in the last two months

Newcastle United are desperately hoping for a return to Europe ahead of next season.

The Magpies - who are currently seventh in the Premier League - have so far amassed 41 points and are just three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City as we reach the business end of the campaign.

Much of the discussion around Newcastle has been how they best manage their finances, given suggestions have hinted that they may need to sell some of their best players to bring new faces in - but that may now not be the case...

Newcastle United's summer transfer plans EXPLAINED

Eddie Howe is once again doing a fine job in the north-east (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stars such as Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton are hot property at Newcastle United, with some of Europe's top clubs known to have already expressed an interest in their services ahead of the summer window.

We also cannot rule out the Middle East as a viable escape option, given the riches handed to Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran earlier this year. So the question remains - do Newcastle have to sell this summer and who could yet leave St. James' Park?

Alexander Isak has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and even Real Madrid (Image credit: Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

According to new reports from MailSport, Newcastle will not sanction sales for some of their top players this summer, even if they do miss out on qualifying for the Champions League.

A message has been relayed that if you want to play in Europe next season, your best chance is staying here given how strongly Newcastle feel they are positioned in terms of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manager Howe has expressed the need for ‘short-term pain for long-term gain’ in recent months, with it now reported that strategic planning for this summer is already in place.

Isak had attracted suitors in Liverpool and Arsenal but just how much the talented Swede would cost another Premier League club remains to be seen and for now, it seems like the former Real Sociedad man is staying put.

Newcastle are into the final of the Carabao Cup where they will face Liverpool in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

What has Eddie Howe said about Newcastle's spending and PSR?

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is desperate for success this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Howe has been persistently asked about whether Newcastle can afford to spend, given the riches allowed to them via their wealthy Saudi Arabian owners.

Links with Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen and Feyenoord's Igor Paixao have been thrown into the fire but does Howe agree with the stringent financial measures in play?

"The buying and selling of players has always been such a good thing for the game," said Howe as relayed by BBC Sport in December.

"It brings intrigue and so much to the game, but now it's almost gone against that. It's purpose was to do one thing but in reality it has turned into something totally different."