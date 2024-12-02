Newcastle United to sell KEY player in January as financial constraints loom: report

Newcastle United could be about to shake up their squad in January

Newcastle United may be forced to sell one of their key players as the January transfer window approaches.

Eddie Howe's side kept their summer business relatively low-key with only Lewis Hall, William Osula and Odysseas Vlachodimos arriving for cash fees. A deal for Marc Guehi couldn't be completed with it thought the Magpies will look to improve their backline again during the winter period.

But with the need to spend beckoning, Newcastle know there is always one eye on book balancing given the Premier League's stringent Profit and Sustainability Rulings, so could that mean exits are on the horizon?

Newcastle United are willing to listen to offers for Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier could be on the chopping block (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kieran Tripper has so far had a season to forget mustering six Premier League appearances. Hall and Tino Livramento have emerged as the new kids on the block and the Three Lions international may now struggle to get back into the team.

Football Insider now says Newcastle would be willing to listen to offers for Trippier and are now ready to cash in on the former Tottenham Hotspur defender this January.

Trippier has not registered a single goal involvement for the Magpies so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst manager Howe has publicly denied the rumours, Trippier is aged 34 and could soon be approaching a tail-off as most players do. Newcastle may see this as the perfect opportunity to cash in with the ex-Burnley man under contract until 2027.

Fenerbahce and AC Milan have been cited with previous interest with Everton another side who could also be tempted to lodge a late bid for the full-back.

"He's trained really well since he came back from the Euros - I think he's only had two weeks of training, hence the reason why he didn't start last week," Howe told the media recently.

"I'm not really sure where this [news of his exit] has come from. He's preparing as we all are for the game on Saturday."

In FourFourTwo's view, moving Trippier on may be a bold move from Newcastle especially given the emergence of Hall and Livramento this season. His wages could be used elsewhere with their need for a central defender much larger.

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday as they host leaders Liverpool at St James' Park.