Newcastle United braced for Barcelona move for their most valuable player: report

Barcelona have pinpointed a Newcastle player as their priority target in midfield.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Catalans have the Magpies’ most valuable player at the top of their list to bolster the centre of the park next year.

Bruno Guimaraes has a release clause of £100 million attached in his new contract but it’s thought that Barcelona would have to offer a swap one of their players in part exchange as they would not be able to afford the total sum.

Barcelona manager Xavi would like Newcastle's Bruno (Image credit: Joan Valis/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Brazil international committed his future to Newcastle until 2028 after signing a new contract with the club in October, but the stipulation of a release clause has led some to believe that the 26-year-old could depart in the summer transfer window.

Guimaraes has been the centrepiece of Newcastle’s resurgence in recent years and widely considered one of the best players among the side. His form has impressed Barcelona's recruitment who are hoping to fulfil the No.6 position going forward.

Alongside the former Lyon man, Barcelona have on their wishlist Youssouf Fofana of Monaco and Everton's Amadou Onana. Newcastle will be reluctant to lose Guimaraes given that they are already short of midfielders, following the ban of Sandro Tonali, and are thought to be already looking to bring one in in the January transfer window.

Guimaraes, who has one goal and one assist in his 14 games played so far this season after being asked to play a deeper role, will not be short of suitors in the upcoming summer window, with Real Madrid also linked previously.

Bruno Guimaraes is wanted by Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Tonali's ban for illegal betting means Eddie Howe is in the market for another midfielder to come in during the winter window, with Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City believed to be admired by the club.

There have been links, too, to bring in Ruben Neves from Al-Hilal either on loan or on a permanent basis.

