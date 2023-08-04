Newcastle United targeting 'a couple of players' after agreeing deal for fourth summer signing: report

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe still wants to add to his squad ahead of the new 2023/24 season, despite having already made four signings.

Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Yankuba Minteh have all completed their moves to St. James' Park this summer, with Tino Livramento set to join from Southampton, too according to The Athletic. Their summer spending will therefore exceed £130m, if Livramento is completed.

With Newcastle United set to compete in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, though, and with fans hoping for a trophy in the upcoming campaign, Howe isn't content with stopping there. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Magpies boss admits the club are still in the market looking at potential options.

"We have the various competitions we’re involved in so we need to be robust enough to deal with that challenge," Howe said.

"Let’s see what happens. I think maximum of a couple of players but let’s wait and see."

Howe also addressed the speculation that Bruno Guimaraes could leave this summer, amid interest from some of the elite clubs in Europe.

Eddie Howe wants a couple more signings, with Tino Livramento set to join (Image credit: Getty)

“I don’t think Bruno wants to leave. I feel we are protected enough," Howe said. “The most important person in this is Bruno. He sees this season as a huge opportunity for him to play on the best stage that he can and to try and help Newcastle grow.

“That is the most important thing, not necessarily if a club comes in, it is where the player feels his home is and I think he feels that his home is Newcastle.”

“You can never tell what will happen in football, I can’t sit here and say clubs won’t be interested in Bruno – for me, he’s an outstanding player. But I see a player who is very committed to this football club.”

Eddie Howe is confident Bruno G stays this summer (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

