Sandro Tonali solves a big problem at Newcastle United: tactically analysing how the Italian fits in at St. James' Park

Sandro Tonali has finally been announced as a Newcastle United player after weeks of speculation, in a transfer that could end up costing the Magpies £70m.

Several pundits and commentators have questioned whether it's a smart move for Newcastle, suggesting the Italian's arrival might not necessarily provide a clear way of impacting the club.

Tonali's diverse skillset, however, is EXACTLY what Eddie Howe has been crying out for at St. James' Park, as FourFourTwo's Adam Clery highlights in the video above.

Sandro Tonali is perfect for Newcastle - here's why

The 23-year-old played for AC Milan across any of the three midfield positions in either their 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 system, though his pass completion percentage of 75 per cent last season is, quite frankly, worrying.

When you actually look at where he attempts the majority of his passes, though, the numbers become a lot clearer. A huge proponent of progressing the play through his dribbling, Tonali invariably tries killer through balls more often than just keeping possession with a sideways or backwards passes.

Sandro Tonali has been playing for Italy U21s at the Under-21 Euros this summer (Image credit: Getty)

By their very nature, these killer balls come off far less, which sees Tonali's stats come out more similar to those of a forward player than a deep-lying midfielder.

Indeed, Tonali contributed a lot to chances Milan had on goal in the 2022/23 season, rendering his poor pass completion stats a moot point.

And, when it comes to Newcastle, Tonali will provide plenty more attacking intent than the likes of, say, Sean Longstaff. While this intent might not always come off, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson will certainly prefer having more balls to feed off, whether they're chipped into the box or played in behind defences.

What's most important for Eddie Howe, however, is that Tonali's arrival enables Newcastle to change tactics mid-game, something he hasn't necessarily had the luxury of doing since taking over. His dribbling is impressive, yet he can still keep the ball expertly, should the game require him to.

Defensively, too, Tonali can excel. Strong in the tackle, the Italian has plenty of energy and is diligent in his duties at tracking runners and keeping shape.

Ultimately, Tonali has a plethora of attributes that Newcastle simply didn't have in any one player before his signing, highlighting why they spent so much money in the first place.

