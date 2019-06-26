PSG lay out Neymar demands as Barcelona rumours intensify

Neymar could be in line for a return to Barcelona, with PSG seeming to lose patience with their record signing.

Th Ligue 1 champions are reflecting on another season in which they didn't mount a serious Champions League challenge.

Neymar, supposed to be the catalyst for PSG becoming a global footballing force, has instead become emblematic of the team's underachievement outside of France.

Unfortunately for him, PSG have now quantified that underachievement, with analysis of his performances suggesting he is playing at around 60% capacity for them according to the Telegraph.

PSG have already moved to bring Leonardo back to the club as sporting director, with the feeling that his discipline may improve Neymar's performances and general attitude.

In an interview with France Football, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi made a not-so-thinly-veiled swipe at Neymar, saying: "I want players that are proud to wear our shirt, not players who do the job only when it suits them. They are not here to have fun. And if they do not agree with that, the doors are open. Ciao! I no long want superstar behaviour.”

Barcelona are apparently interested in bringing Neymar back to the club, and are willing to offer Ousmane Dembele or Phillipe Coutinho as a makeway in any deal. However, PSG would be looking not to make a lose on the €222m they signed him for in 2017.

For Neymar's part, he remains close with his former strike partners Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, and there are even rumours from Spanish paper Sport that he has already agreed personal terms, and is telling his former team-mates that he intends to return.

Barcelona are widely expected to sign Antoine Griezemann from Athletico Madrid, whose release clause becomes active on July 1, and who they have been closely linked with for a few seasons.

