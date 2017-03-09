Neymar certain Messi will extend Barcelona contract

Neymar has no doubt fellow Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will extend his contract with the LaLiga giants.

Messi is contracted until 2018, but speculation over his future has intensified with talks over a new deal seemingly progressing slowly.

Speaking after Barca completed their remarkable Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar said Messi would extend his stay.

"Leo will renew," the Brazil international told beIN Sports.

"That is for sure."

Neymar was the hero for Barca as they claimed a 6-1 win over PSG to record a 6-5 aggregate victory in the last 16.

He scored a late brace and set up Sergi Roberto's decisive 95th-minute goal, while he also won a penalty converted by Messi in the first half.