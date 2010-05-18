Nigeria's route to the World Cup finals
May 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:.
R2: African qualifying round two R3: Round three
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
African Group Four - Round Two
P W D L F A Pts
NIGERIA * 6 6 0 0 11 1 18
South Africa 6 2 1 3 5 5 7
Sierra Leone 6 2 1 3 4 8 7
Guinea 6 1 0 5 4 10 3
* Qualified for Round Three
(South Africa qualified as host nation)
African Group B - Round Three
P W D L F A Pts
NIGERIA * 6 3 3 0 9 4 12
Tunisia 6 3 2 1 7 4 11
Mozambique 6 2 1 3 3 5 7
Kenya 6 1 0 5 5 11 3
* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup
RESULTS
R2 01.06.08
Nigeria 2 South Africa 0
In Abuja
Scorers: Ikechukwu Uche 10, Obinna Nwaneri 44
- -
R2 07.06.08
Sierra Leone 0 Nigeria 1
In Freetown
Scorer: Joseph Yobo 89
- -
15.06.08
R2 Guinea 0 Nigeria 1
In Malabo
Scorer: Joseph Yobo 5
- -
R2 21.06.08
Nigeria 2 Guinea 0
In Abuja
Scorers: Yakubu Aiyegbeni 45, Ikechukwu Uche 84
- -
R2 06.09.08
South Africa 0 Nigeria 1
In Port Elizabeth
Scorer: Ikechukwu Uche 69
- -
11.10.08
R2 Nigeria 4 Sierra Leone 1
In Abuja
Scorers:
Nigeria: Chris Obodo 20, Victor Obinna 34, Peter Odemwingie 45, Chidi Odiah 50
Sierra Leone: Joseph Yobo 31og
- -
R3 29.03.09
Mozambique 0 Nigeria 0
In Maputo
- -
R3 07.06.09
