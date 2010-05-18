Trending

Nigeria's route to the World Cup finals

May 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:.

R2: African qualifying round two R3: Round three

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

African Group Four - Round Two

P W D L F A Pts

NIGERIA * 6 6 0 0 11 1 18

South Africa 6 2 1 3 5 5 7

Sierra Leone 6 2 1 3 4 8 7

Guinea 6 1 0 5 4 10 3

* Qualified for Round Three

(South Africa qualified as host nation)

African Group B - Round Three

P W D L F A Pts

NIGERIA * 6 3 3 0 9 4 12

Tunisia 6 3 2 1 7 4 11

Mozambique 6 2 1 3 3 5 7

Kenya 6 1 0 5 5 11 3

* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

RESULTS

R2 01.06.08

Nigeria 2 South Africa 0

In Abuja

Scorers: Ikechukwu Uche 10, Obinna Nwaneri 44

- -

R2 07.06.08

Sierra Leone 0 Nigeria 1

In Freetown

Scorer: Joseph Yobo 89

- -

15.06.08

R2 Guinea 0 Nigeria 1

In Malabo

Scorer: Joseph Yobo 5

- -

R2 21.06.08

Nigeria 2 Guinea 0

In Abuja

Scorers: Yakubu Aiyegbeni 45, Ikechukwu Uche 84

- -

R2 06.09.08

South Africa 0 Nigeria 1

In Port Elizabeth

Scorer: Ikechukwu Uche 69

- -

11.10.08

R2 Nigeria 4 Sierra Leone 1

In Abuja

Scorers:

Nigeria: Chris Obodo 20, Victor Obinna 34, Peter Odemwingie 45, Chidi Odiah 50

Sierra Leone: Joseph Yobo 31og

- -

R3 29.03.09

Mozambique 0 Nigeria 0

In Maputo

- -

R3 07.06.09