Could AFCON be CANCELLED over security fears?
Protests in Morocco have led to worries that this year's Africa Cup of Nations could be affected
The Africa Cup of Nations is, as ever, likely to be a highlight of the football season, with this year’s tournament set to begin on 21 December.
Ivory Coast are the holders after they beat Nigeria in the 2023 final, and they will be aiming to add a fourth title.
The other big hitters - Egypt, Cameroon, Nigeria and Senegal amongst them - will be in contention, but this is a significant tournament for hosts Morocco especially.
Fears over Morocco protests ahead of AFCON
There have been some concerning developments, though, with political unrest in the country leading to suggestions that AFCON may not go ahead as planned.
The tournament’s organisers have insisted there is no danger of that, despite disruption caused by widespread protests surrounding the nation's investment into healthcare, education and transport.
Interior ministry spokesman Rachid El Khalfi last week claimed 409 people have been arrested in the protests, with 20 protestors and 260 police officers injured.
The Moroccan government’s investment in football has been a point of tension during the protests, but president of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, refuted suggestions AFCON could be impacted.
“We are absolutely convinced that the CAN will take place as planned,” Motsepe said. “Morocco is plan A, Morocco is plan B and Morocco is plan C.
“CAF will co-operate and work with the government and all the citizens of Morocco to host the most successful AFCON in history.”
Morocco has invested heavily in football infrastructure ahead of AFCON and the 2030 World Cup, which the African nation is set to host along with Spain and Portugal.
The building of the 115,000-capacity Grand Stade Hassan II will reportedly cost a total of £3.7 billion, and protestors are said to have been heard chanting "No World Cup, health comes first" and "We want hospitals not football stadiums".
