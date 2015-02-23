No break for under-fire referee Atkinson

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho maintains Atkinson got four key decisions wrong during the match, which saw Nemanja Matic sent off for his reaction to a clumsy second-half challenge from Ashley Barnes.

Former referees' chief Keith Hackett subsequently branded Atkinson's display "incompetent" and "one of the worst" he had seen.

However, Barnes has escaped retrospective punishment for the incident that led to Matic's red card, and Atkinson will be back in Premier League action next weeked.

The experienced referee will be act as fourth official at Old Trafford on Saturday for Manchester United's clash with Sunderland, before taking charge of Crystal Palace's trip to Southampton three days later.