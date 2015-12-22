No deal between Mourinho and Manchester United, insists Mendes

Jose Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes has dismissed suggestions that the former Chelsea manager is on the brink of replacing Louis van Gaal as the man in charge at Manchester United.

Mourinho was relieved of his duties as Chelsea boss last week following their underwhelming start to the 2015-16 campaign and has since been linked with a number of clubs, including United.

Van Gaal's position at United has come under fire following their poor performances in recent weeks.

Defeat to Wolfsburg sent them crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage and Van Gaal's men are currently on a six-match winless streak in all competitions.

The Old Trafford side reportedly see Mourinho as a candidate to replace Van Gaal if they do part company with the Dutchman, but Mendes has denied that there has already been contact.

"There is nothing to those rumours," Mourinho's representative told Globo Esporte.

"We do not know what will happen in the future, but there is no agreement for now, nor is there an official proposal.

"Those rumours are simply not true."