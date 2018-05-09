No need to worry, Lewandowski will stay – Rummenigge

Bayern Munich supporters have no reason to worry about the possibility of Robert Lewandowski leaving for Real Madrid, as club chief-executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is adamant he will be staying.

Lewandowski has emerged as a reported target for Madrid, with Karim Benzema enduring a difficult season in front of goal in LaLiga.

The Poland international changed agents earlier in the year, linking up with the renowned Pini Zahavi in a move some suggested was made to facilitate a transfer to the Spanish giants.

But Rummenigge is calm about the situation, certain the striker will be pulling on a Bayern jersey again next season.

"They do not have to worry about Robert Lewandowski and the relationship with Bayern," Rummenigge told Kicker. "We have a very good one.

3.59 - The difference between xG (8.59) and goals (5) for Robert Lewandowski, making him the least clinical player in this season. Out. May 3, 2018

"We know what we have in Robert Lewandowski. I am very happy that we still have such a long-term contract. [There's] no need to worry - he will also play next season at Bayern Munich."

Lewandowski came in for criticism for his reaction to being substituted in Saturday's 3-1 win at Cologne, as he refused to shake manager Jupp Heynckes' hand.

But Rummenigge does not think Lewandowski should be penalised for expressing himself.

"You can't overdo it [in terms of reacting]," he said. "He is one of the best centre-forwards in the world, he proves that every year.

"If he has not scored for a couple of games, that's no problem either. I'm a big democrat, everyone can express his opinion."